Drone coalition for Ukraine may expand to 20 members - Shmyhal

The drone coalition for Ukraine may expand with two new members - to a total of 20, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday, UNN writes.

Another strengthening is the potential expansion of the drone coalition to 20 members. Belgium and Turkey have announced their intention to join. - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the coalition members pledged to allocate EUR 2.75 billion to Ukraine this year.

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

The Prime Minister also reminded that a new coalition of civil protection shelters was created under the leadership of Finland. "We expect other states to actively join it. Thanks to the coalition, we plan to raise up to EUR 14 billion for the construction of shelters," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine and Finland are launching a Shelter Coalition: what you need to know