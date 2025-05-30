Drone coalition for Ukraine may expand to 20 members - Shmyhal

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 3030 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10557 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9434 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25227 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36767 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24980 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27187 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150213 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141012 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Publications

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 2872 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 9444 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 25231 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 36770 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150213 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15623 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15946 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115878 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108456 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121062 views
Actual

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

Financial Times

TikTok

Drone coalition for Ukraine may expand to 20 members - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

The drone coalition for Ukraine may expand to 20 members, including Belgium and Turkey planning to join. Participants pledged to allocate 2.75 billion euros.

Drone coalition for Ukraine may expand to 20 members - Shmyhal

The drone coalition for Ukraine may expand with two new members - to a total of 20, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday, UNN writes.

Another strengthening is the potential expansion of the drone coalition to 20 members. Belgium and Turkey have announced their intention to join.

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the coalition members pledged to allocate EUR 2.75 billion to Ukraine this year. 

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine28.05.25, 23:20 • 28167 views

The Prime Minister also reminded that a new coalition of civil protection shelters was created under the leadership of Finland. "We expect other states to actively join it. Thanks to the coalition, we plan to raise up to EUR 14 billion for the construction of shelters," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine and Finland are launching a Shelter Coalition: what you need to know28.05.25, 19:52 • 2718 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Finland
Belgium
Turkey
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$63.31
Bitcoin
$105,884.00
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.10
Золото
$3,318.59
Ethereum
$2,623.28