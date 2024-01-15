The drone army "canceled" two air defense systems and 44 tanks in a week

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103708 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113793 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144160 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140570 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285030 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178303 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167312 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148897 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35494 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38866 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49583 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69345 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 35785 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103708 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237289 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262451 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69353 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107537 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123553 views
The drone army "canceled" two air defense systems and 44 tanks in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24421 views

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, over the past week, the drone army killed 249 occupants and damaged or destroyed 223 pieces of enemy equipment.

During the week, the army of drones destroyed 249 invaders and damaged or destroyed 223 units of enemy equipment. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

From January 8 to January 15, strike units supported by drones destroyed or damaged 223 pieces of enemy military equipment. These included two air defense systems, 44 tanks, 65 armored combat vehicles, 33 guns, 59 trucks, 8 self-propelled artillery systems, 10 pieces of radio equipment, and 2 MLRS.

Also, 249 occupants, 3 fuel depots and 258 enemy strongholds were eliminated.

Plus 980 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

