The drone army "canceled" two air defense systems and 44 tanks in a week

During the week, the army of drones destroyed 249 invaders and damaged or destroyed 223 units of enemy equipment. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

From January 8 to January 15, strike units supported by drones destroyed or damaged 223 pieces of enemy military equipment. These included two air defense systems, 44 tanks, 65 armored combat vehicles, 33 guns, 59 trucks, 8 self-propelled artillery systems, 10 pieces of radio equipment, and 2 MLRS.

Also, 249 occupants, 3 fuel depots and 258 enemy strongholds were eliminated.

