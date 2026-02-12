$43.090.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 13327 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 24896 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 19442 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 19510 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 19682 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 27752 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18704 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21709 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 36659 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25314 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine decreased, the euro and zloty also lost ground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for February 12 at 43.03 hryvnias, which is 6 kopecks less than the day before. The euro also fell by 4 kopecks, settling at 51.21 hryvnias.

The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine decreased, the euro and zloty also lost ground

As of Thursday, February 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.03 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.09 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.21. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.0318 UAH (-6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.2078 UAH (-4 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1511 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.82-43.35 UAH, the euro at 51.00-51.59 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.45 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.01-43.04 UAH/dollar and 51.01-51.03 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a mechanism for interest-free loans of up to 430,000 hryvnias for people who are forced to relocate due to emergencies.

      The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended11.02.26, 15:50 • 27754 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
