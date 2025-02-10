The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award

The documentary The Porcelain War continues to win world film awards - the film won the US Director's Guild Award (DGA Awards) and is in the running for the Oscar 2025. This was reported on Hromadske Radio by Oksana Voloshenyuk, head of the Union of Film Critics of Ukraine, UNN reports.



The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where it was awarded the Grand Prix in the documentary competition.

In Ukraine, the film was first screened in May 2024 as part of the Independence American Film Festival.

The Porcelain War has also been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary section this year.

The film tells the story of three Ukrainian ceramic artists: Slava Leontiev, his wife Anya Stasenko, and their friend Andriy Stefanov, who plays the role of a cameraman in the film. Due to the occupation, they were forced to leave Crimea and now live in frontline Kharkiv, where they create fragile porcelain figures that embody a world that cannot be destroyed.

The winners of the 2025 Directors Guild Awards:

- Best Director of a Feature Film - Sean Baker, "Anora"

- Best First Feature Director - RaMell Ross, The Nickel Boys

- Best Director of a Drama Series - Frederic Toye, Shogun

- Best Director of a Comedy Series - Lucia Agnello, "Tricks"

- Best Director of a TV Movie or Miniseries - Stephen Zellian, Ripley's

- Best Director of a Documentary - Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontiev

Last year, the Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol won the Best Feature Documentary at the Academy Awards.

