The dirtiest cities in the world have been named: where Ukrainian settlements ended up
Kyiv • UNN
IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.
The most polluted cities in the world according to research in 2024 are in Asia. Regarding Ukrainian cities, the leading cities in the overall list are from Western and Central Ukraine, reports UNN citing IQAir.
IQAir, a Swiss company that tracks air quality and is related to air purification systems, has published its 7th annual global air quality report.
The research has determined that the most polluted cities in the world are located in Asia, except for one, when considering the top 20 positions.
- 13 of the most polluted cities are in the most populous country in the world - India;
- 4 cities are in neighboring Pakistan;
- one each is in China and Kazakhstan.
N'Djamena, the capital of Chad in Central Africa, is the only city outside Asia that is included in the list of the top 20 polluted cities.
What place does Ukraine occupy according to the IQAir report?
According to the current IQAir ranking, Striy is in 234th place (among all cities in the world), a city in the Lviv region, the administrative center of the Striy district. It is preceded by a number of cities in Italy, Greece, and Slovakia.
If we consider only Ukraine, then according to the current data from the air quality research worldwide, the ranking is as follows:
The most polluted: Striy, Chernivtsi, Borova (Fastiv district, Kyiv region), Protsiv (a village in the Voronkiv rural community of the Boryspil district of Kyiv region), as well as Zazymia (Brovary district of Kyiv region), Mali Dmytrivichi (Obukhiv district, Kyiv region) and Ivano-Frankivsk.
What the report determined about other regions in the world
Twelve other cities in the top 20 are located in India.
Its capital, New Delhi, has been the most polluted capital in the world for the sixth consecutive year with a PM2.5 concentration of 91.8. The report also lists six satellite cities – Faridabad, Loni, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Greater Noida, which made it to the list.
Pollution of the Earth's atmosphere has reached a record level - scientists29.10.24, 04:33 • 22941 view
However, overall, India – the most populous nation in the world with a population of 1.4 billion people – has dropped from third to fifth place compared to the previous year.
Also, the cities with the worst pollution in North America were in California.
China is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the world, but in recent years it has launched a campaign against air pollution, especially in cities that contributed to its economic growth.
The annual national PM2.5 concentration has decreased from 32.5 micrograms per cubic meter to 31, and air quality has improved in megacities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, the report states.
Air quality sensors in Kyiv may mistake fog for pollution - KCSA02.03.25, 10:23 • 42524 views