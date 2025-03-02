Air quality sensors in Kyiv may mistake fog for pollution - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
Air quality sensors in Kyiv show increased pollution levels due to fog. KCSA reports that the actual level of pollution is low and the radiation background is normal.
According to the SaveEcoBot website, air quality in the Ukrainian capital has deteriorated. But according to the KCSA, sensors react to fog as if it were dust. The Kyiv administration claims that the level of air pollution in the capital is low and the radiation background is normal.

As of the morning of March 2, the air quality index exceeded the level of 80, according to the NowCast formula (US EPA). This means that the level of air pollution is moderate.
At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration warned that there is fog in some places in the capital, with relative humidity of 96%. Some air quality monitoring sensors may react to fog as dust, KCSA said.
This can lead to the interpretation of fog as pollution and lead to inflated readings.
The Kyiv city administration also reported that as of the morning of March 2, the level of air pollution in the capital was low. The radiation background is normal, and no exceedances of pollutants have been recorded, according to the KCSA website.
