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The Defense Forces struck a "Kasta" radar station, a UAV control post, and a location where occupying forces were concentrated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Ukrainian troops struck a Russian "Kasta" radar station in Donetsk Oblast, a UAV control post, and a location where personnel were gathered.

The Defense Forces struck a "Kasta" radar station, a UAV control post, and a location where occupying forces were concentrated

On September 20 and during the night of September 21, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy military facilities. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Thus, in the area of the settlement of Pikyuzy, Donetsk region, a Kasta radar station operated by the Russian army was struck.

The Kasta-2E2 (39N6) radar is a mobile radar system for detecting aircraft, missiles, and UAVs at low altitudes. Range: up to 150 km. Estimated cost: from $60 million

- the General Staff reports.

Also, in the area of Dniproenerhiya, Donetsk region, an occupiers’ UAV command post was struck.

In the area of Staryi Khutor, Belgorod region, Russia, a site where Russian aggressor forces were concentrated was struck.

The General Staff reported how many occupiers and how much of their equipment the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed during the day21.09.26, 07:17 • 2998 views

Olga Rozgon

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