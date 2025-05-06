The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsky direction - Syrsky

$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 7652 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 24846 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26741 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 34446 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66864 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40511 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 37700 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 56786 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128474 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 201209 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusives
Popular news

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 38158 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 43115 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40482 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 21790 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 24523 views
Publications

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 24849 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 66867 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 102066 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201214 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 194678 views
Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 11128 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 22293 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40968 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 20951 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 85254 views
The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsky direction - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3972 views

The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsky direction of the Donetsk region, and in some places even seize the tactical initiative. This was reported by General Syrsky.

The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsky direction - Syrsky

The Defense Forces have stabilized the situation in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, and in some places have even seized the tactical initiative. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Pokrovsk direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative.

- Syrskyi said.

He noted that the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" is one of the units that effectively uses the tactics of active defense and destroys the invaders.

Syrskyi noted that thanks to the efforts of "Skala", Ukraine has already regained control over the territories captured by the enemy more than once. This was the case in 2022 in Izyum, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, and this spring in the area of the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk.

During a working trip to the troops, he awarded servicemen of the 425th Regiment with honorary awards of the Commander-in-Chief. Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you are performing the assigned tasks with honor. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always rely on you.

- the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, 200 battles took place on the front, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 80 airstrikes and more than 6,100 shellings.

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi05.05.25, 11:41 • 128271 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Donetsk Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
