The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsky direction - Syrsky

The Defense Forces have stabilized the situation in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, and in some places have even seized the tactical initiative. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Pokrovsk direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative. - Syrskyi said.

He noted that the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" is one of the units that effectively uses the tactics of active defense and destroys the invaders.

Syrskyi noted that thanks to the efforts of "Skala", Ukraine has already regained control over the territories captured by the enemy more than once. This was the case in 2022 in Izyum, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, and this spring in the area of the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk.

During a working trip to the troops, he awarded servicemen of the 425th Regiment with honorary awards of the Commander-in-Chief. Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you are performing the assigned tasks with honor. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always rely on you. - the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, 200 battles took place on the front, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 80 airstrikes and more than 6,100 shellings.

