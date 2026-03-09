The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine expanded its database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian drones

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published updated data on the supply chains and components for the "Orion", "Phoenix" UAVs and the Iranian "Shahed-107". As part of the "War&Sanctions" project, intelligence officers identified new enterprises and foreign-made parts that the aggressor uses to create strike and reconnaissance systems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the intelligence material.

Details

The GUR database has been supplemented with 19 more companies involved in the production of the Russian "Orion" drone, also known as "Inokhodets". These enterprises manufacture critical elements of anti-icing and fuel systems, as well as navigation equipment and radio-electronic complexes. To date, the total number of identified companies participating in cooperation with the sanctioned "Kronstadt" group has increased to 70.

New findings in "Phoenix" and "Shahed-107" UAVs

Ukrainian intelligence has identified 30 additional electronic components in samples of the Iranian "Shahed-107" drone and the Russian reconnaissance UAV "Phoenix".

Not only from China, but also from Europe, the USA, Japan: Zelenskyy revealed the origin of components in Russian missiles and drones

In particular, specialists studied the gyrostabilized optoelectronic system QIR50TPRO, which the occupiers install on their reconnaissance vehicles. The database for "Shahed-107" was supplemented with 15 new positions, discovered during the analysis of another downed sample used by the enemy.

International significance of data publication

The publication of detailed information on the component base aims to consolidate the efforts of the world community to block channels for circumventing sanctions.

The GUR emphasizes that the weapons Russia uses against Ukraine pose a global threat and can be used to strike civilian infrastructure in other regions of the world. Dissemination of data on component manufacturers will help international partners more effectively counter the spread of terrorist technologies.

The GUR has published technical documentation and a list of components for the new Russian missile "Izdelie-30"