The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine expanded its database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian drones

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 7560 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 16007 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 37265 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 59430 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 93286 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 54095 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46390 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33863 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40935 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82437 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.8m/s
38%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 28571 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 21259 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14464 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10432 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 14713 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 4402 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 7562 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 15063 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 93287 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 95302 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10710 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14748 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 30474 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 37372 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 39184 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Shahed-136

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine expanded its database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1740 views

Intelligence identified 19 new companies and dozens of foreign components in enemy UAVs. The data has been handed over to partners to strengthen sanctions pressure.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine expanded its database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian drones

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published updated data on the supply chains and components for the "Orion", "Phoenix" UAVs and the Iranian "Shahed-107". As part of the "War&Sanctions" project, intelligence officers identified new enterprises and foreign-made parts that the aggressor uses to create strike and reconnaissance systems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the intelligence material.

Details

The GUR database has been supplemented with 19 more companies involved in the production of the Russian "Orion" drone, also known as "Inokhodets". These enterprises manufacture critical elements of anti-icing and fuel systems, as well as navigation equipment and radio-electronic complexes. To date, the total number of identified companies participating in cooperation with the sanctioned "Kronstadt" group has increased to 70.

New findings in "Phoenix" and "Shahed-107" UAVs

Ukrainian intelligence has identified 30 additional electronic components in samples of the Iranian "Shahed-107" drone and the Russian reconnaissance UAV "Phoenix".

Not only from China, but also from Europe, the USA, Japan: Zelenskyy revealed the origin of components in Russian missiles and drones17.02.26, 20:50 • 5977 views

In particular, specialists studied the gyrostabilized optoelectronic system QIR50TPRO, which the occupiers install on their reconnaissance vehicles. The database for "Shahed-107" was supplemented with 15 new positions, discovered during the analysis of another downed sample used by the enemy.

International significance of data publication

The publication of detailed information on the component base aims to consolidate the efforts of the world community to block channels for circumventing sanctions.

The GUR emphasizes that the weapons Russia uses against Ukraine pose a global threat and can be used to strike civilian infrastructure in other regions of the world. Dissemination of data on component manufacturers will help international partners more effectively counter the spread of terrorist technologies.

The GUR has published technical documentation and a list of components for the new Russian missile "Izdelie-30"02.03.26, 09:58 • 5627 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine