Zelenskyy on the new head of the Presidential Office: "There are many technical issues... I haven't decided yet myself"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet decided on the candidacy for the new head of the President's Office. However, according to him, all potential candidates are ready to lead the institution and no one has refused. The President of Ukraine announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had held several consultations with people who are being considered as possible heads of the President's Office.

I have held several consultations with everyone you know. They are all ready to lend a shoulder, no one has refused, everyone is ready to head my office. I have already said it and will not repeat it - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And also added:

"There are many technical issues regarding this, so I myself have not yet decided who will head the President's Office," Zelenskyy stressed.

Recall

Ukraine has not yet received an official reaction from the United States regarding the latest proposals for a peace plan. President Zelenskyy noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.