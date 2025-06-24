Russian attack on Dnipro and Samar: already 11 dead and over 100 wounded

The death toll in Dnipro as a result of the enemy missile attack has risen to 11, with over 100 injured. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

9 people died in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack. Two more were killed by Russians in Samara. Thus, the number of terror victims in the region increased to 11. I sincerely sympathize with everyone who lost loved ones - Lysak wrote.

He emphasized that the number of injured is also constantly increasing. Currently, this figure has reached over a hundred.

Recall

In Dnipro, an enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also mutilated a train, causing injuries to passengers. The aggressor also hit the city of Samar, where there are dead and injured.