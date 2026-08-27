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The death toll from catastrophic floods in Nepal has risen to 389

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

As a result of the floods in Nepal, 389 people have died and another 466 have been injured. The search continues; 28 police officers are missing.

The death toll from catastrophic floods in Nepal has risen to 389

The death toll from the catastrophic floods in Nepal has risen to 389. CNN reports this, citing data from the Nepalese police, according to UNN.

Details

Another 466 people were injured. Police reported that 28 officers are still considered missing, while 4,348 people have already been involved in the relief effort.

The Kyiv region came under about 30 enemy attacks today: rescuers are extinguishing fires27.08.26, 22:09 • 2046 views

Recall

Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing in central Nepal following sudden flooding on the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers. Police urged people to avoid dangerous areas and disinformation.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Nepal