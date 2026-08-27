The death toll from catastrophic floods in Nepal has risen to 389

The death toll from the catastrophic floods in Nepal has risen to 389. CNN reports this, citing data from the Nepalese police, according to UNN.

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Another 466 people were injured. Police reported that 28 officers are still considered missing, while 4,348 people have already been involved in the relief effort.

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Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing in central Nepal following sudden flooding on the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers. Police urged people to avoid dangerous areas and disinformation.