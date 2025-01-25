The Day of Controversial Clothing. The Day on the Contrary and St. Gregory the Theologian: What the World Celebrates on January 25

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100378 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109708 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112423 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104184 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136889 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121355 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72898 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116270 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45526 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100374 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157975 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116270 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121355 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140782 views
The Day of Controversial Clothing. The Day on the Contrary and St. Gregory the Theologian: What the World Celebrates on January 25

The Day of Controversial Clothing. The Day on the Contrary and St. Gregory the Theologian: What the World Celebrates on January 25

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33736 views

On January 25, the world celebrates the Day of Controversial Clothing, the Day of the Contrary, and the Day of St. Gregory the Theologian. Each holiday has its own special traditions and rules of celebration.

January 25 is the day when the world combines humor, creativity, and spirituality. Three different holidays are celebrated on this day: The Day of Controversial Clothes, the Day of the Contrary, and the Day of St. Gregory the Theologian. UNN will tell you about each holiday in detail.

Clashing Clothes Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday of January. It is an unusual holiday that calls for breaking the rules of fashion by mixing colors, prints and styles that are usually considered "incompatible." On this day, it is important not only to show your creativity, but also to look at fashion as a source of inspiration and fun.

The idea of the Controversial Clothing Day originates from the school traditions of the so-called "funny clothes days" in the United States. Initially, such events were popular among students who wanted to brighten up their everyday lives and cheer themselves up on gray winter days. Over time, this initiative has become popular not only among students but also among adults - office workers, artists, and even fashion influencers.

Oscar 2025: Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring are slightly behind23.01.25, 17:48 • 135140 views

The holiday first gained popularity in the mid-2000s, when social media began to fill with photos of people in the most daring outfits. It quickly spread, becoming an annual occasion for self-expression, humor, and fun.

This holiday has no strict rules, and that's what makes it so charming. Here are some of the most common ways to celebrate it:

- Creating eccentric looks. The main condition is to choose clothes that at first glance do not match at all. For example, bright floral prints can be combined with geometric patterns, and a classic business suit with shiny sneakers.

- Contests for the best look. Schools, offices, or even friends organize competitions for the most daring or funny look.

- Photo shoots and social media. Participants take pictures of their unusual outfits and share them online, adding popular hashtags such as #ClashingClothesDay.

- Fashion workshops. Some communities organize events where stylists tell how to successfully experiment with combinations of colors, fabrics and textures.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” leads the box office in 202505.01.25, 12:27 • 98067 views

January 25  is also Opposite Day. On this day, everything is done the other way around, the rules are turned upside down, and people have the opportunity to look at familiar things from a different perspective. It is a time for fun, absurd jokes and creative experiments.

The history of the origin of the Reverse Day is still a mystery. Some believe that its roots date back to the early 20th century, when the idea of "doing the opposite" was jokingly used in political and everyday circles in the United States. Others argue that the holiday originated from children's games that encouraged children to invent funny situations, act unnaturally, and say the opposite of what they really mean.

On the same day, believers honor the memory of St. Gregory the Theologian  , a holiday dedicated to honoring one of the greatest theologians and teachers of the Church, who influenced the development of Christian theology through his writings and life.

Gregory the Theologian (Gregory Nazianzus) was born in 329 in Cappadocia (modern Turkey). He was known as a prominent preacher, theologian, and poet who played a key role in shaping Christian doctrine, especially regarding the Holy Spirit. Gregory was one of the three Great Cappadocians, along with Basil the Great and Gregory of Nyssa. He is called the Theologian for the depth and clarity of his theological texts, which had a great influence on the further development of the Church.

What you can do:

1. Attend a worship service. On this day, it is especially important to attend the festive liturgy, pray to the saint and ask for enlightenment of the mind, spiritual wisdom and strengthening of faith.

2. Read theological works. This is a good time to get acquainted with the works of St. Gregory the Theologian or other spiritual books. It can inspire you to rethink your life values.

3. Pray. It is especially recommended to pray for strengthening in faith, resolving difficult issues, and enlightening the mind.

4. Help your neighbors. Charity, support for those in need, and good deeds are considered especially blessed on this day.

5. Reflections on spiritual life. You can devote the day to quiet reflection, meditation, analysis of your actions and plans for spiritual development.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts31.12.24, 19:30 • 254639 views

What not to do:

1. To cause quarrels or conflicts. St. Gregory the Theologian was an advocate of peace and harmony, so any disputes on this day are considered inappropriate.

2. Do not engage in hard physical labor. It is recommended that you spend the Day of Remembrance of the Saint in peace, focusing on spiritual matters.

3. Drinking alcohol or having excessive fun. The Church urges us to avoid anything that might distract us from prayer and reflection.

4. Ignore the spiritual. This day should not be devoted exclusively to everyday activities - it is important to find time for prayer and focus on strengthening your faith.

5. Do not show pride. Gregory the Theologian was known for his humility, so this day is not a time for boasting or arrogance.

Folk signs:

- If it is frosty and sunny on this day, the year promises to be successful and rich.

- If it snows, the spring will be long but fruitful.

-It is not advised to start big things, it is better to finish what you have started.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States

