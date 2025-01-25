The Day of Controversial Clothing. The Day on the Contrary and St. Gregory the Theologian: What the World Celebrates on January 25

January 25 is the day when the world combines humor, creativity, and spirituality. Three different holidays are celebrated on this day: The Day of Controversial Clothes, the Day of the Contrary, and the Day of St. Gregory the Theologian. UNN will tell you about each holiday in detail.

Clashing Clothes Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday of January. It is an unusual holiday that calls for breaking the rules of fashion by mixing colors, prints and styles that are usually considered "incompatible." On this day, it is important not only to show your creativity, but also to look at fashion as a source of inspiration and fun.

The idea of the Controversial Clothing Day originates from the school traditions of the so-called "funny clothes days" in the United States. Initially, such events were popular among students who wanted to brighten up their everyday lives and cheer themselves up on gray winter days. Over time, this initiative has become popular not only among students but also among adults - office workers, artists, and even fashion influencers.

The holiday first gained popularity in the mid-2000s, when social media began to fill with photos of people in the most daring outfits. It quickly spread, becoming an annual occasion for self-expression, humor, and fun.

This holiday has no strict rules, and that's what makes it so charming. Here are some of the most common ways to celebrate it:

- Creating eccentric looks. The main condition is to choose clothes that at first glance do not match at all. For example, bright floral prints can be combined with geometric patterns, and a classic business suit with shiny sneakers.

- Contests for the best look. Schools, offices, or even friends organize competitions for the most daring or funny look.

- Photo shoots and social media. Participants take pictures of their unusual outfits and share them online, adding popular hashtags such as #ClashingClothesDay.

- Fashion workshops. Some communities organize events where stylists tell how to successfully experiment with combinations of colors, fabrics and textures.

January 25 is also Opposite Day. On this day, everything is done the other way around, the rules are turned upside down, and people have the opportunity to look at familiar things from a different perspective. It is a time for fun, absurd jokes and creative experiments.

The history of the origin of the Reverse Day is still a mystery. Some believe that its roots date back to the early 20th century, when the idea of "doing the opposite" was jokingly used in political and everyday circles in the United States. Others argue that the holiday originated from children's games that encouraged children to invent funny situations, act unnaturally, and say the opposite of what they really mean.

On the same day, believers honor the memory of St. Gregory the Theologian , a holiday dedicated to honoring one of the greatest theologians and teachers of the Church, who influenced the development of Christian theology through his writings and life.

Gregory the Theologian (Gregory Nazianzus) was born in 329 in Cappadocia (modern Turkey). He was known as a prominent preacher, theologian, and poet who played a key role in shaping Christian doctrine, especially regarding the Holy Spirit. Gregory was one of the three Great Cappadocians, along with Basil the Great and Gregory of Nyssa. He is called the Theologian for the depth and clarity of his theological texts, which had a great influence on the further development of the Church.

What you can do:

1. Attend a worship service. On this day, it is especially important to attend the festive liturgy, pray to the saint and ask for enlightenment of the mind, spiritual wisdom and strengthening of faith.

2. Read theological works. This is a good time to get acquainted with the works of St. Gregory the Theologian or other spiritual books. It can inspire you to rethink your life values.

3. Pray. It is especially recommended to pray for strengthening in faith, resolving difficult issues, and enlightening the mind.

4. Help your neighbors. Charity, support for those in need, and good deeds are considered especially blessed on this day.

5. Reflections on spiritual life. You can devote the day to quiet reflection, meditation, analysis of your actions and plans for spiritual development.

What not to do:

1. To cause quarrels or conflicts. St. Gregory the Theologian was an advocate of peace and harmony, so any disputes on this day are considered inappropriate.

2. Do not engage in hard physical labor. It is recommended that you spend the Day of Remembrance of the Saint in peace, focusing on spiritual matters.

3. Drinking alcohol or having excessive fun. The Church urges us to avoid anything that might distract us from prayer and reflection.

4. Ignore the spiritual. This day should not be devoted exclusively to everyday activities - it is important to find time for prayer and focus on strengthening your faith.

5. Do not show pride. Gregory the Theologian was known for his humility, so this day is not a time for boasting or arrogance.

Folk signs:

- If it is frosty and sunny on this day, the year promises to be successful and rich.

- If it snows, the spring will be long but fruitful.

-It is not advised to start big things, it is better to finish what you have started.