The date of the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be agreed upon next week - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the date for a new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations may be agreed upon next week. Peskov announced this in an interview with Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"We are currently aiming for the date of the third round of consultations to be agreed upon next week," Peskov said.

He recalled that Ukraine and Russia have already exchanged draft memorandums.

"Naturally, we need to compare the parties' reactions to these memorandums," Peskov added.

Recall

The Russian delegation stated its readiness to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 to continue negotiations with representatives of Ukraine.

Yesterday, June 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, during which he announced that he is not against meeting for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but this meeting can only happen at the final stage of negotiations on ending the war. In addition, he once again repeated the propaganda cliché about "the question of Zelenskyy's legitimacy".