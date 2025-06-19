$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
The date of the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be agreed upon next week - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the date for the third round of consultations between Russia and Ukraine could be agreed upon next week. The parties have already exchanged draft memorandums.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the date for a new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations may be agreed upon next week. Peskov announced this in an interview with Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"We are currently aiming for the date of the third round of consultations to be agreed upon next week," Peskov said.

He recalled that Ukraine and Russia have already exchanged draft memorandums.

"Naturally, we need to compare the parties' reactions to these memorandums," Peskov added.

Recall

The Russian delegation stated its readiness to arrive in Istanbul after June 22 to continue negotiations with representatives of Ukraine.

Yesterday, June 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, during which he announced that he is not against meeting for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but this meeting can only happen at the final stage of negotiations on ending the war. In addition, he once again repeated the propaganda cliché about "the question of Zelenskyy's legitimacy".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
