The Dalai Lama said he hopes to live beyond 130 years

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama, who will turn 90 on July 6, has stated that he hopes to live to 130. He also emphasized that he will be reborn after death. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

He voiced this prediction during a ceremony organized by followers to pray for his longevity, in the city of Dharamshala, a northern Indian mountain town that has been his home since 1959, after fleeing Tibet. The new forecast exceeds his previous expectations by two decades.

"So far, I have served the Buddhadharma (Buddhist teachings - ed.) and the people of Tibet quite well," he stated between prayers, occasionally clearing his throat. "And yet I hope to live over 130 years."

The 14th Dalai Lama, who is the oldest among the spiritual leaders of Tibetan Buddhism, spent about 90 minutes in the temple in prayers.

Recall

In February 2025, China stated its readiness to discuss the future of the Dalai Lama if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of the PRC. The Tibetan parliament-in-exile rejected such conditions, calling them a distortion of history.