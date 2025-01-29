The Czech Republic may postpone the digitalization of public services: what is behind this decision?

The digitalization of public services in the Czech Republic may be postponed for two years so that government agencies can properly prepare for it, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

The upper house of the Czech parliament has approved the ruling coalition's proposal for a two-year delay in digitalization until 2027 along with an amendment on electronic communications, which is intended to establish rules for telemarketing. The Senate's Constitutional and Legal Commission rejected the linking of the two amendments as unacceptable. The opposition wants to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Part of the postponement is a provision according to which a government agency will not have to perform a digital transaction if it would result in a "disproportionate burden," meaning, according to the authors of the amendment, it would be "inefficient, wasteful and purposeless." The authorities will be able to demand the cancellation of a digital services catalog if it is minimally used.

According to the government's proposal, the amendment was supposed to introduce a complete ban on marketing through any voice communication services, not just by phone, unless the called party consented to it. However, the lower house of parliament removed this clarification.

Thus, the patch, among other things, transfers the resolution of all conflicts between customers and operators related to payment for services to the Czech Telecommunications Office.

The amendment should also provide greater protection for bank customers against fraud.