The creator of the world-famous Nutella has died: what is known about the legendary chemist

Francesco Rivella, an Italian chemist, author of the recipe for the popular Nutella chocolate paste, died in Italy at the age of 97. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Sun and Il Gazzettino.

Details

It is noted that Francesco Rivella, whom the Italian media call the "father of Nutella," died on Valentine's Day.

Born in Barbaresco, Italy, he joined Ferrero in 1952, before the company became a multinational. After graduating in chemistry from the University of Turin at the age of 25, he began his career in the company's "chemistry room" where some of the brand's most iconic creations were born - The Sun reports.

Francesco Rivella was part of a group responsible for researching raw materials to develop new products. They mixed, refined and tasted the ingredients in search of the perfect flavor.

As Il Gazzettino writes, while working as a technical manager and then director, he conducted research that led to the development of the world's most famous chocolate paste, Nutella. In addition, it was Francesco Rivella who invented the name of the chocolate paste, the taste of which won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

In addition to his work at Ferrero, Rivella was president of the Order of Chemists of Piedmont. He retired in 1993, having worked for the company for 40 years and leaving behind a rich legacy in the world of sweets. After his retirement, he settled in Alba, where he gardened and enjoyed the traditional ball game, pallapuño.

He was buried on February 17, in the Italian commune of Barbaresco.

