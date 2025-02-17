ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 28, 01:43 AM
February 28, 02:05 AM
05:35 AM
05:48 AM
09:03 AM
09:20 AM
06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
February 27, 09:18 AM
09:59 AM
09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
February 26, 03:18 PM
February 26, 08:37 AM
The creator of the world-famous Nutella has died: what is known about the legendary chemist

The creator of the world-famous Nutella has died: what is known about the legendary chemist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43966 views

Francesco Rivella, an Italian chemist and author of the Nutella recipe, has passed away at the age of 97. He worked at Ferrero for 40 years and developed a unique formula for the 7-ingredient chocolate paste.

Francesco Rivella, an Italian chemist, author of the recipe for the popular Nutella chocolate paste, died in Italy at the age of 97. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Sun and Il Gazzettino.

Details

It is noted that Francesco Rivella, whom the Italian media call the "father of Nutella," died on Valentine's Day.

Born in Barbaresco, Italy, he joined Ferrero in 1952, before the company became a multinational. After graduating in chemistry from the University of Turin at the age of 25, he began his career in the company's "chemistry room" where some of the brand's most iconic creations were born

- The Sun reports.

Francesco Rivella was part of a group responsible for researching raw materials to develop new products. They mixed, refined and tasted the ingredients in search of the perfect flavor.

Image

As Il Gazzettino writes, while working as a technical manager and then director, he conducted research that led to the development of the world's most famous chocolate paste, Nutella. In addition, it was Francesco Rivella who invented the name of the chocolate paste, the taste of which won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Image

In addition to his work at Ferrero, Rivella was president of the Order of Chemists of Piedmont. He retired in 1993, having worked for the company for 40 years and leaving behind a rich legacy in the world of sweets. After his retirement, he settled in Alba, where he gardened and enjoyed the traditional ball game, pallapuño.

He was buried on February 17, in the Italian commune of Barbaresco.

Recall

French director Bertrand Blier has died at the age of 85. He was known for his non-conformist style and black humor, and won an Oscar for his film Get Your Handkerchiefs Ready.

British theater and film star Joan Plowright dies at the age of 9517.01.25, 13:32 • 35264 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
italyItaly

