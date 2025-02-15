The craters of the satellite are in the palm of your hand: the spacecraft took unique photos of the Moon before the historic landing

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

The craters of the satellite are in the palm of your hand: the spacecraft took unique photos of the Moon before the historic landing

The craters of the satellite are in the palm of your hand: the spacecraft took unique photos of the Moon before the historic landing

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Blue Ghost spacecraft has photographed the surface of the Moon's south pole during an orbital maneuver. On March 2, the spacecraft will attempt to land in the Sea of Crises to conduct scientific experiments.

The Blue Ghost spacecraft captured images of the surface of the Moon's south pole as it approached the Earth's satellite. This is reported by UNN with reference to  the page of Firefly Aerospace in the social network X.

Details

Firefly Aerospace, the company that developed the lander, posted a photo of the lunar surface dotted with numerous craters on social media.

On February 13, Blue Ghost fired up its engines for four minutes and 15 seconds, putting itself into an elliptical orbit of the moon before a planned landing attempt on the satellite's surface. The spacecraft took several images, which the company combined into a 27-second slow-motion video.

It is noted that Blue Ghost was launched on a SpaceX rocket on January 15. The lander's mission is part of NASA's CLPS program, under which the vehicle conducts 10 scientific and technical experiments.

In particular, it will study lunar dust, the radiation environment on the Moon, and the interaction of the solar wind with the Earth's magnetosphere. After the landing, the spacecraft is also planned to measure the distance to our planet using a laser reflector.

Asteroid Bennu may collide with Earth in 2182: what will happen to the planet06.02.25, 17:50 • 114883 views

Thanks to the results of the experiments, the US space agency wants to better understand the lunar environment before sending astronauts there.

Blue Ghost is expected to spend the next two weeks in lunar orbit. Afterwards, it will launch an additional engine to make an additional flyby of the Earth's satellite, and then on March 2, it will try to land on the nearer side of the Moon - in the Sea of Crises area, which lies near a small crater.

The success will be of historical significance, as only one private company, Intuitive Machines, has so far managed to make a soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon. Back then, the Odysseus spacecraft landed near the Moon's south pole, also as part of a mission supported by the CLPS program.

Recall

The BepiColombo mission has captured a series of new images of Mercury during its sixth flyby of the planet. The spacecraft, launched in 2018, is scheduled to land on Mercury in 2026 for a detailed study.

Toward the largest map of the Universe: Euclid telescope captures rare Einstein ring10.02.25, 17:22 • 108054 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA

