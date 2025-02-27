The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46422 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89590 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115252 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107127 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150172 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120301 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135990 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134009 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127717 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27130 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36166 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120006 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49486 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40114 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120006 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150172 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193326 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193677 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123765 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125916 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155611 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136040 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143495 views
Actual
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13957 views

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Russian oil company Tatneft to the state. Ukraine received corporate rights to a network of gas stations and oil depots in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of one of Russia's largest oil companies, Tatneft named after V.D. Shashin, into the state's revenue.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose a sanction in the form of recovery of assets of PJSC Tatneft named after V.D. Shashin, one of the largest Russian oil companies in terms of production and refining, into the state's revenue

- the statement said.

The company is one of the largest industrial conglomerates in the production, refining and marketing of petroleum products in Russia, which consistently pays significant taxes to the Russian budget, which are used to develop and support the military-industrial complex.

TATNEFT enterprises strengthen Russia's energy and economic potential, which is used by its political leadership to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine. In particular, one of the group's key projects is the TANECO refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk (Tatarstan, Russia), which produces about 20 types of products, including jet fuel and diesel fuel, which are supplied to the Russian military-industrial complex

- The Ministry of Justice notes. 

Based on the court's decision, the corporate rights of the companies directly owned by the company were recovered for the benefit of the Ukrainian state, namely:

  • 100% stake in the authorized capital of TATNEFT-ASC-UKRAINE LLC;
  • 92.98 % of the share in the authorized capital of Kharkiv-CAPITAL LLC;
  • 88.97% stake in the authorized capital of Poltava-Capital LLC.

These companies own oil depots, gas stations, non-residential buildings, land plots, fuel trucks and cars in Kharkiv and Poltava regions

 , the ministry said.

Recall

The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed Ukrnafta to acquire more than 50% of shares in companiesrelated to the sanctioned Tatneft. In particular, 115 gas stations are transferred to the company's management. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising