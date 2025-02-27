The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of one of Russia's largest oil companies, Tatneft named after V.D. Shashin, into the state's revenue.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose a sanction in the form of recovery of assets of PJSC Tatneft named after V.D. Shashin, one of the largest Russian oil companies in terms of production and refining, into the state's revenue - the statement said.

The company is one of the largest industrial conglomerates in the production, refining and marketing of petroleum products in Russia, which consistently pays significant taxes to the Russian budget, which are used to develop and support the military-industrial complex.

TATNEFT enterprises strengthen Russia's energy and economic potential, which is used by its political leadership to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine. In particular, one of the group's key projects is the TANECO refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk (Tatarstan, Russia), which produces about 20 types of products, including jet fuel and diesel fuel, which are supplied to the Russian military-industrial complex - The Ministry of Justice notes.

Based on the court's decision, the corporate rights of the companies directly owned by the company were recovered for the benefit of the Ukrainian state, namely:

100% stake in the authorized capital of TATNEFT-ASC-UKRAINE LLC;

92.98 % of the share in the authorized capital of Kharkiv-CAPITAL LLC;

88.97% stake in the authorized capital of Poltava-Capital LLC.

These companies own oil depots, gas stations, non-residential buildings, land plots, fuel trucks and cars in Kharkiv and Poltava regions , the ministry said.

Recall

The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed Ukrnafta to acquire more than 50% of shares in companiesrelated to the sanctioned Tatneft. In particular, 115 gas stations are transferred to the company's management.