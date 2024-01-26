The court postponed consideration of the appeal against the measure of restraint for Roman Hrynkevych

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has postponed consideration of the appeal of Roman Hrynkevych's defense against the decision on a preventive measure in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. Hrynkevych's lawyer said that his client would not be released on bail. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

"The next meeting is scheduled for mid-February," the statement said.

Also, Roman Hrynkevych's lawyer, Andriy Gujal, said that his client would not be released on bail.

"There is no such money (over UAH 500 million - ed.), and it is unreasonable to deposit it," he said.

The lawyer also said that the defense is currently taking evidence from a Turkish military clothing company to prove Roman Hrynkevych's innocence.

Addendum

On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

On the same day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17 and set bail at over UAH 500 million.

Context

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization were suspected of fraud in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych , was put on the wanted list.