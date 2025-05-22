The competition for the selection of the Director of the BEB is under threat: possible substitution of candidates' evaluation results is indicated
Viktor Dubovyk called on the BEB competition commission to disclose the evaluation criteria, pointing to procedural violations and possible bias.
Viktor Dubovyk, a participant in the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, appealed to the competition commission and international experts involved in the selection process to immediately publish clear, formalized evaluation criteria.
"There is currently no open document that defines the criteria for evaluating practical tasks. The absence of such a methodology opens the way for arbitrary manipulation of results," he stressed.
Dubovyk drew attention to a number of procedural violations that indicate bias and lack of transparency in the competition, and also reported that he had sent the commission more than 50 questions regarding the selection process, but did not receive an answer. This, in his opinion, is another indication of the closed nature of the process.
"Members of the Competition Commission have actually removed themselves from their key responsibility - evaluating candidates' answers to practical tasks. Instead, they delegated this function to external, unknown experts. It is not clear who these "external experts" are, how they were selected, according to what rules they gave points. Moreover, their evaluation is not anonymous. They see whose works they are checking. This is a violation of basic ethics and a creation of a conflict of interest," said Viktor Dubovyk.
Among the main comments is the lack of anonymity in the verification of answers, which, according to Dubovyk, could create grounds for a conflict of interest.
"We are building a new institution that should be a benchmark of integrity and trust. But when the works of candidates are checked by experts who know the authors of the works, and even without any evaluation methodology - this is a direct violation of the basic principles of impartiality," added Viktor Dubovyk.
Dubovyk also stressed that after the stage of practical tasks, the results of the competition changed dramatically, which coincided with the moment when the human factor was first involved in the evaluation.
Out of 43 applicants for the position of director of the BEB, 16 remain, mostly current or former law enforcement officers, seven of whom are representatives of the NABU and SAP. UNN figured it out in which scandals the candidates got into and what is known about them.