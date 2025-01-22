The commander of the OTU “Kharkiv” Galushkin was released on bail of UAH 5 million

Brigadier General Yuriy Galushkin, a suspect in the case of improper defense in Kharkiv region, was released on bail in the amount of five million hryvnias. This was reported by lawyer Mykhailo Velychko, UNN reports.

"The case of Brigadier General Yuriy Galushkin. Another step to freedom!" Mykhailo Velychko wrote on his Facebook page.

It is currently unknown who posted the bail.

Halushkin is one of three suspects in the case of inadequate defense during the 2024 offensive in the north of Kharkiv region. At the time, he was the head of the Kharkiv military unit.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.

According to the case file, the defendants are a brigadier general who served as the commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's terrorist defense, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.

Later, it became known that the Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the former commander of the OTU "Kharkiv" Yuriy Galushkin in the form of detention for 2 months. The alternative was bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.