The CIA secret base accidentally ended up on the list of government buildings for sale
The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.
The CIA's secret base was mistakenly revealed in a list of government buildings planned for sale by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DODGE). Among the canceled lease agreements is a building that houses over 35,000 items collected by the Obama family.
The CIA's secret base was mistakenly included in the list of government buildings that Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) planned to sell, according to a statement.
The facility in northern Virginia was included in the liquidation list compiled by Doge, but ended up among 100 buildings mysteriously crossed off the list, Bloomberg reports.
Why is American taxpayers' money being spent to maintain empty buildings?
The sensitivity of the apparent ultra-secret CIA building in Virginia is a topic of discussion, given that its existence was well known to local residents.
The building houses not only records but also over 35,000 items collected by the Obama family during his eight years in office. Many of them are likely to be displayed when Mr. Obama's presidential library eventually opens in Chicago.
Real estate experts believe that DODGE aims to reduce the cost of office rentals, which costs the federal government $5.23 billion a year.
Earlier this month, the General Services Administration - the property division of the federal government - released a list of 443 buildings it considers surplus.
