The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" received an award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, received an award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine "For worthy representation and promotion of charity in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level", writes UNN.

On August 14, the first award ceremony for the winners of the regional competition "Charitable Dnipropetrovsk Region-2024" took place in Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", Lolita Kuzina, received a special award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine "For worthy representation and promotion of charity in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level.

During the years of war in Ukraine, and especially since 2022, Dnipro and other frontline cities of the region have become an effective hub for supporting the front — logistical, medical, and social. It is here that assistance is provided to a large number of IDPs, victims from frontline territories, and servicemen who defend our country.

"DobroDiy" constantly provides charitable assistance and supports those in need.

Within the framework of the event at the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, it was not just a standard award ceremony. It was an important and much-needed meeting of truly effective leaders in the field of charity in the city and region, an opportunity to learn more about charitable organizations working in various directions. We are grateful to the organizers of the event for the invitation and recognition! - noted the Charity Exchange.

Recall

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" celebrated its 11th anniversary on August 1. During this time, more than 2,100 projects totaling over UAH 166.5 million have been implemented, of which UAH 93.35 million was directed to the Defense Forces, and another UAH 44.2 million was directed to help seriously ill children and adolescents.