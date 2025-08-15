$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 12:08 PM • 75421 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
August 15, 11:40 AM • 71956 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 115834 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 69254 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 115715 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 50988 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 78558 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104433 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60342 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 231260 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earthsAugust 15, 08:38 AM • 15281 views
Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - BloombergAugust 15, 09:30 AM • 12374 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 105669 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 25796 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 19740 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 115791 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 105894 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 115679 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 143262 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 231239 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 94647 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 177524 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 124805 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 140417 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 187877 views
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
YouTube
Grand Theft Auto

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" received an award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2640 views

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" was recognized by the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine for representing and promoting philanthropy in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level. The organization has implemented over 2100 projects totaling over UAH 166.5 million, a significant portion of which is directed to the Defense Forces and assistance to critically ill children.

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" received an award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, received an award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine "For worthy representation and promotion of charity in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level", writes UNN.

On August 14, the first award ceremony for the winners of the regional competition "Charitable Dnipropetrovsk Region-2024" took place in Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", Lolita Kuzina, received a special award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine "For worthy representation and promotion of charity in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level.

During the years of war in Ukraine, and especially since 2022, Dnipro and other frontline cities of the region have become an effective hub for supporting the front — logistical, medical, and social. It is here that assistance is provided to a large number of IDPs, victims from frontline territories, and servicemen who defend our country.

"DobroDiy" constantly provides charitable assistance and supports those in need.

Within the framework of the event at the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, it was not just a standard award ceremony. It was an important and much-needed meeting of truly effective leaders in the field of charity in the city and region, an opportunity to learn more about charitable organizations working in various directions. We are grateful to the organizers of the event for the invitation and recognition! 

- noted the Charity Exchange.

Recall 

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" celebrated its 11th anniversary on August 1. During this time, more than 2,100 projects totaling over UAH 166.5 million have been implemented, of which UAH 93.35 million was directed to the Defense Forces, and another UAH 44.2 million was directed to help seriously ill children and adolescents.  

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Olena Sosedka
Child
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine