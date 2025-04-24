The Central Wedding Palace was damaged as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 16283 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 50778 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 96115 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119160 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 71894 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 117562 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 50503 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40915 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33292 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35972 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
30%
746 mm
Popular news

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 34320 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

April 23, 10:52 PM • 32980 views

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 21487 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 61557 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 16354 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119142 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 75046 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 117550 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 87603 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 102636 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 3308 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 30479 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 38151 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 49412 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 48041 views
Actual

Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

The Central Wedding Palace was damaged as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

The Central Wedding Palace was damaged in Kyiv as a result of the night missile attack on April 24. Registrations have been temporarily moved to other departments.

The Central Wedding Palace was damaged as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv

New details of the consequences of the combined strike on the capital and the region are reported. The Ministry of Justice reported that the Central Wedding Palace was damaged.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

The Central Wedding Palace in Kyiv was damaged as a result of the night missile attack on April 24. Windows were broken, the interior was damaged - a place where new families are born every day.

- it is said in the post that was published on the ministry's website. 

It is additionally indicated that the institution's work has not been suspended. But registrations have been temporarily transferred to other departments.

Recall

UNN reported the first details of the enemy's combined strike at night, April 24.

As of 6 a.m., it was known that 9 people died as a result of the night attack by the Russians on Kyiv, 63 were injured, including 6 children.

On April 24, the Russians launched a combined strike on the Kyiv region. There is damage in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts, two people suffered from stress.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarKyiv
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$92,404.90
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,336.89
Ethereum
$1,768.14