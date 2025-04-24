The Central Wedding Palace was damaged as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv

New details of the consequences of the combined strike on the capital and the region are reported. The Ministry of Justice reported that the Central Wedding Palace was damaged.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

The Central Wedding Palace in Kyiv was damaged as a result of the night missile attack on April 24. Windows were broken, the interior was damaged - a place where new families are born every day. - it is said in the post that was published on the ministry's website.

It is additionally indicated that the institution's work has not been suspended. But registrations have been temporarily transferred to other departments.

Recall

UNN reported the first details of the enemy's combined strike at night, April 24.

As of 6 a.m., it was known that 9 people died as a result of the night attack by the Russians on Kyiv, 63 were injured, including 6 children.

On April 24, the Russians launched a combined strike on the Kyiv region. There is damage in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts, two people suffered from stress.