The Shalimov Center successfully removed a fragment near a soldier's kidney

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100368 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101731 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109701 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136884 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121355 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72898 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116270 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45526 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100374 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157975 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116270 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121355 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140782 views
The Shalimov Center successfully removed a fragment near a soldier's kidney

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31620 views

The Shalimov Center for Transplantation performed a complex operation to remove a 10x10 mm fragment near the soldier's kidney. Thanks to the laparoscopic technique and magnetic extractors, the operation was successful.

A soldier came to the medical center with severe pain due to a fragment that remained near his kidney after being wounded. Despite its difficult location near the vessels, doctors found a way to safely remove it.

This was reported by the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation on Facebook, UNN reports.

A military patient with the consequences of a mine-blast injury turned to our Center because of constant aching pain in the left kidney area. The examination revealed a fragmentary injury to the perirenal space of the left kidney - a 10x10 mm fragment remained in the body after previous treatment in another medical facility

- , the statement said.

The Transplantation Center reported that the fragment near the patient's kidney had a complicated location near the main vessels, which complicated the surgical intervention.

Image

The center's specialists held a consultation and determined the optimal surgery tactics. Thanks to the laparoscopic technique and the use of magnetic extractors, the fragment was successfully removed through three small punctures.

The patient was discharged in a stable condition on the third day after surgery. The center added that the pain and discomfort are a thing of the past, and the doctors are ready to help even in the most difficult cases.

Recall

The Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation used the latest technology - submucosal tunnel endoscopic resection STER

Yulia Havryliuk

WarHealth

