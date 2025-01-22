The Shalimov Center successfully removed a fragment near a soldier's kidney

A soldier came to the medical center with severe pain due to a fragment that remained near his kidney after being wounded. Despite its difficult location near the vessels, doctors found a way to safely remove it.

This was reported by the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation on Facebook, UNN reports.

A military patient with the consequences of a mine-blast injury turned to our Center because of constant aching pain in the left kidney area. The examination revealed a fragmentary injury to the perirenal space of the left kidney - a 10x10 mm fragment remained in the body after previous treatment in another medical facility - , the statement said.

The Transplantation Center reported that the fragment near the patient's kidney had a complicated location near the main vessels, which complicated the surgical intervention.

The center's specialists held a consultation and determined the optimal surgery tactics. Thanks to the laparoscopic technique and the use of magnetic extractors, the fragment was successfully removed through three small punctures.

The patient was discharged in a stable condition on the third day after surgery. The center added that the pain and discomfort are a thing of the past, and the doctors are ready to help even in the most difficult cases.

Recall

The Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation used the latest technology - submucosal tunnel endoscopic resection STER.