The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian protest on the border between Ukraine and Poland

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:47 PM • 6766 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:25 PM • 16928 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
03:58 PM • 22669 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 63632 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 38254 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 69333 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 40411 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49070 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 56449 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 51274 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
81%
744mm
Popular news
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko caseJuly 21, 09:16 AM • 80506 views
Shiloh Jolie and her alleged girlfriend were spotted passionately embracing in a carJuly 21, 10:04 AM • 25713 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FTJuly 21, 11:03 AM • 81325 views
Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: details01:43 PM • 68469 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal case03:24 PM • 49254 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal case03:24 PM • 49981 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 63609 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 69322 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 385339 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 306100 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 108980 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 203876 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 220946 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 218399 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 218623 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Hand grenade
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Mi-8

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian protest on the border between Ukraine and Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian protest on the border between Ukraine and Poland. Enemy resources disseminated a video purportedly showing Polish border guards installing shields with inscriptions about the "genocide of Poles."

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian protest on the border between Ukraine and Poland

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian action on the border between Ukraine and Poland, noting that with such manipulations and provocations, the enemy is trying to sow discord between Ukraine and its neighbors and weaken it on the international arena, UNN reports.

Enemy resources are actively spreading a video in which alleged Polish border guards installed signs with inscriptions about "genocide of Poles" on the border with Ukraine

- the message says.

The Center verified the information with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and reports: "in fact, no such actions were carried out on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Russian propagandists deliberately distorted the context and information about the location of the event."

The purpose of such information dumps is to sow enmity between Ukrainians and Poles and destroy the partnership between the two states.

Russia systematically tries to sow discord between Ukraine and its neighbors, creating fakes, manipulations, and provocations. With such hybrid methods, the enemy seeks to weaken Ukraine on the international arena

- the agency emphasizes.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation recently refuted a Russian fake about alleged mobilization posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with symbols of the SS "Galicia" division. This poster has no relation to official structures or mobilization campaigns.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9