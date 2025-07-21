The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian protest on the border between Ukraine and Poland

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian action on the border between Ukraine and Poland, noting that with such manipulations and provocations, the enemy is trying to sow discord between Ukraine and its neighbors and weaken it on the international arena, UNN reports.

Enemy resources are actively spreading a video in which alleged Polish border guards installed signs with inscriptions about "genocide of Poles" on the border with Ukraine - the message says.

The Center verified the information with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and reports: "in fact, no such actions were carried out on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Russian propagandists deliberately distorted the context and information about the location of the event."

The purpose of such information dumps is to sow enmity between Ukrainians and Poles and destroy the partnership between the two states.

Russia systematically tries to sow discord between Ukraine and its neighbors, creating fakes, manipulations, and provocations. With such hybrid methods, the enemy seeks to weaken Ukraine on the international arena - the agency emphasizes.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation recently refuted a Russian fake about alleged mobilization posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with symbols of the SS "Galicia" division. This poster has no relation to official structures or mobilization campaigns.