The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted another fake from the Russian Federation about the alleged drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8148 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 24205 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 45325 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 83594 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 139308 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 167913 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232364 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 109517 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 188049 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61806 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
41%
746 mm
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88437 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 18582 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49106 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 55664 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 26413 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 56243 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232365 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 133380 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 188049 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 139886 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 4900 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 8946 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49509 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88832 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 54742 views
Actual

Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted another fake from the Russian Federation about the alleged drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3840 views

Russian propaganda is spreading lies about the drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council states that this is a fake, the purpose of which is to discredit the Ukrainian military.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted another fake from the Russian Federation about the alleged drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Russian propaganda is actively promoting another lie about the alleged drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sudzha, Kursk region. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council has provided clarification regarding the detection of this fake, writes UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda is actively spreading false information about the alleged existence of a drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sudzha, Kursk region.

As proof, a video is shown with broken laboratory glassware, syringes and a military tunic without identification marks. The video has signs of staging: it is impossible to identify the time, place of filming and real purpose of the items on it

- explains the CPD.

Propaganda resources of Russia are spreading false information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly established the production of drugs in the Kursk region for use as doping before hostilities. This fake is a common tool of the Russian propaganda, which previously launched similar unsubstantiated stories about "drug laboratories" in various Ukrainian cities.

Fakes about "combat drugs" are part of a large disinformation campaign by the enemy to discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine and shift the focus of attention from the war crimes of Russians in Ukraine

- emphasizes the CPD.

Russia deliberately uses ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine – Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council 24.04.25, 14:47 • 3546 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.09
Bitcoin
$93,213.80
S&P 500
$5,445.59
Tesla
$253.43
Газ TTF
$33.58
Золото
$3,340.76
Ethereum
$1,764.60