The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted another fake from the Russian Federation about the alleged drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Russian propaganda is actively promoting another lie about the alleged drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sudzha, Kursk region. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council has provided clarification regarding the detection of this fake, writes UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda is actively spreading false information about the alleged existence of a drug laboratory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sudzha, Kursk region.

As proof, a video is shown with broken laboratory glassware, syringes and a military tunic without identification marks. The video has signs of staging: it is impossible to identify the time, place of filming and real purpose of the items on it - explains the CPD.

Propaganda resources of Russia are spreading false information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly established the production of drugs in the Kursk region for use as doping before hostilities. This fake is a common tool of the Russian propaganda, which previously launched similar unsubstantiated stories about "drug laboratories" in various Ukrainian cities.

Fakes about "combat drugs" are part of a large disinformation campaign by the enemy to discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine and shift the focus of attention from the war crimes of Russians in Ukraine - emphasizes the CPD.

