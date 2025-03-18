The Center for Counteracting Disinformation commented on rumors about the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian media are spreading fakes about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Belgorod region in order to accuse Ukraine of unwillingness for peace. This is happening against the background of the expansion of the IPSO network in the Russian army.
Today, March 18, Russian media began spreading rumors about alleged attempts by the Defense Forces of Ukraine to launch an offensive in the territory of the Belgorod region. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, explained that with such statements, the Russians are trying to escalate the situation before the negotiations between dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.
"They came up with it themselves, they won themselves, as often happens with Russians," Kovalenko commented.
Kovalenko explained that fighting in the border zone with the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation has been ongoing constantly throughout the full-scale war. This is due to the activity of Russian DRGs in this direction. In addition, constant artillery duels do not stop.
The military added that now it is very beneficial for the Russians to escalate before Trump's conversation with Putin. At the same time, their main information strategy is to accuse Ukraine of unwillingness to end the war, although in reality it is the invaders who are attacking along the front. In addition, air strikes are carried out.
"Putin himself is delaying the offer from Trump to cease fire. Everything is very primitive, but quite typical for the Russians," Kovalenko noted.
Addition
Russia is expanding the number of IPSO units in the armed forces. In particular, special units of information influence appeared in the 3rd and 51st combined arms armies of the Russian Armed Forces. To staff the newly created units, back in April 2024, the government of the aggressor state introduced a separate group of military specialties.
Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike on the base of Russian troops in the Bryansk region. The intercepted conversation of the Russians testifies to the consequences of the attack.
According to a woman who spoke about the event, there are many Kadyrovites among the victims. Some died under the rubble, and those who survived suffered severe injuries.