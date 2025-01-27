The terms of three judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) expire on January 27: what does this mean for the court

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The terms of three judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) expire on January 27: what does this mean for the court

The terms of three judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) expire on January 27: what does this mean for the court

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine lost a quorum due to the expiration of the 9-year term of three judges on January 27. The Grand Chamber and the Second Senate of the CCU will not be able to hold meetings until new judges are appointed.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has lost its quorum since today, January 27, due to the expiration of the term of office of three judges and will not be able to hold meetings of the Grand Chamber of the Court and the Second Senate. This was reported to the UNN journalist by Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, the head of the communications department of the Constitutional Court.

According to her, the nine-year term of office of three judges of the Constitutional Court - Viktor Kryvenko, Volodymyr Moisyk and Viktor Kolisnyk - expires on Monday, January 27, in accordance with Article 149-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Haiovska-Kovbasiuk notes that the termination of the powers of three judges will have negative consequences for the Constitutional Court if it works for a long period not in full composition, namely 18 judges.

Yes, the 11 judges of the Constitutional Court who remain in office will be able to and will consider constitutional complaints.

Currently, there are 14 judges in the Constitutional Court, 4 vacancies are unfilled: one under the quota of the Congress of Judges since September 18, 2019, two under the quota of the Verkhovna Rada since December 8, 2022, and one under the quota of the President since May 30, 2024. From January 27, there will be 11 judges left, which is not enough for the work of the Grand Chamber, as the law requires the presence of 12 judges for a quorum and valid meetings.

The Second Senate of the Court is also operating at the minimum composition defined by law. If the number of judges of the Constitutional Court is less than 18, the Senate is valid if at least 6 judges participate in it. Currently, the Second Senate of the Court is operating with 6 judges out of 9.

However, Judge Moisyk is a member of the Second Senate, so from today there will temporarily be 5 judges in this Senate.

Today, the constitutional selection of vacant positions of judges of the Constitutional Court under the quotas of the President and the Verkhovna Rada is ongoing

- Haiovska-Kovbasiuk said.

According to her, the advisory group of experts, which, in accordance with the law on the Constitutional Court, assists the subjects of appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court in assessing the moral qualities and level of competence in the field of law of candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, is working intensively to ensure that the period of temporary incapacity of the Grand Chamber is minimal.

She noted that the advisory group of experts is actively conducting interviews with these candidates.

"All those wishing can also watch how this process is taking place on the information resources of the Advisory Group of Experts and the Constitutional Court. Even under these conditions, the bodies of the Constitutional Court, namely the colleges and the Senate, will continue to work the same as the court's secretariat", - Haiovska-Kovbasiuk said.

Addition

In December 2024, the start of the competition for two positions of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine was announced.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Gazette" reported that the Advisory Group of Experts on December 6, 2024, based on the results of the stage of performing a practical task on knowledge of the norms of law within the framework of the competition for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court under the quota of the Congress of Judges, recognized all three candidates as not meeting the recognized level of competence in the field of law.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
constitutional-court-of-ukraineConstitutional Court of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

