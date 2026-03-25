The case of Gauleiter Saldo has been sent to court

The case of Volodymyr Saldo, one of the key collaborators in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, concerning stolen Ukrainian grain worth over UAH 5.3 billion, which was exported abroad under the guise of Russian grain, has been sent to court, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On March 20, 2026, the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against Volodymyr Saldo, one of the key collaborators in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the investigation, after the region was seized, the defendant voluntarily headed the occupation administration and established full control over the agricultural sector. In 2022, under his leadership, as noted by the prosecutor's office, a systematic scheme for the forced seizure of agricultural products was deployed.

"Farmers' grain and other resources were seized, and the enterprises of those who left or refused to cooperate with the occupiers were seized along with property and infrastructure, including grain terminals. According to the investigation, products worth over UAH 5.3 billion were illegally appropriated in this way," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, "its large-scale export was then organized: grain was transported by road and rail to ports in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as to Russia." "From there, the products were exported by sea abroad under the guise of Russian origin. The main sales destinations were Syria, Egypt, Turkey, and Lebanon," the report says.

Nine individuals who ensured the functioning of this scheme and implemented the decisions of the occupation authorities, as noted, have already appeared before the court. They are charged with violating the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the provisions of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons of August 12, 1949, as well as the laws and customs of war.

"Sending the indictment against Saldo is a key stage in bringing the organizers of the scheme to justice. The next step is to ensure punishment, including within the framework of international justice," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

Gauleiter Saldo was served with a new suspicion - SBU