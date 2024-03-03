The cargo ship that sank in the Red Sea was carrying 21,000 tons of fertilizer.

The British bulk carrier Rubymar, which sank in the Red Sea after a Houthi attack, was carrying about 21 thousand tons of fertilizers, the chemical composition of which includes phosphate and ammonium sulfate, which risks harming the environment. This was stated by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, UNN reports.

According to government officials, the ship sank on the evening of March 1. The incident was caused by unfavorable weather conditions and strong winds.

The British bulk carrier that sank in the Red Sea was carrying 21,000 tons of fertilizers. They contain ammonium sulfate and phosphate, which can be harmful to the environment.

The Belizean-flagged cargo ship Rubymar, sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria, was severely damaged in a Houthi attack in mid-February. The crew was forced to urgently abandon the vessel.

