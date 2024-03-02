Russia has lost 20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat personnel, the "red line" is 40%

20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat strength has either been destroyed or severely damaged. These ships cannot perform their functions. Captain Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank of the Navy Reserve, told this on the air of the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN reports .

Details

In his opinion, from an operational point of view, the "red line" is 40% of ships. With this figure, their fleet will no longer be able to perform its functions to the fullest. This figure applies to the surface force grouping.

For example, if an airborne unit is formed and 40% of it is destroyed, it is considered to be unable to fulfill its mission. said Navy Reserve Captain 1st Class Andriy Ryzhenko

