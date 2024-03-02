Russia has lost 20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat personnel, the "red line" is 40%

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19162 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46974 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220729 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178674 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222843 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249649 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371715 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19431 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64049 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220729 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178476 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196899 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12736 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21542 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22021 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41562 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49263 views
Russia has lost 20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat personnel, the "red line" is 40%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31811 views

According to a Ukrainian Navy captain, Russia has lost 20% of its Black Sea Fleet personnel and ships, approaching the "red line" of 40% loss of combat capability.

Russia has lost 20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat personnel, the "red line" is 40%

20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat strength has either been destroyed or severely damaged. These ships cannot perform their functions. Captain Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank of the Navy Reserve, told this on the air of the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN reports .

Details

In his opinion, from an operational point of view, the "red line" is 40% of ships. With this figure, their fleet will no longer be able to perform its functions to the fullest. This figure applies to the surface force grouping.

For example, if an airborne unit is formed and 40% of it is destroyed, it is considered to be unable to fulfill its mission.

said Navy Reserve Captain 1st Class Andriy Ryzhenko

Debris and broken glass everywhere: the russians have not yet restored the building of the russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol02.03.24, 21:05 • 34170 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
