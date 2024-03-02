Russia has lost 20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat personnel, the "red line" is 40%
Kyiv • UNN
According to a Ukrainian Navy captain, Russia has lost 20% of its Black Sea Fleet personnel and ships, approaching the "red line" of 40% loss of combat capability.
20% of the Black Sea Fleet's combat strength has either been destroyed or severely damaged. These ships cannot perform their functions. Captain Andriy Ryzhenko, 1st Rank of the Navy Reserve, told this on the air of the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN reports .
Details
In his opinion, from an operational point of view, the "red line" is 40% of ships. With this figure, their fleet will no longer be able to perform its functions to the fullest. This figure applies to the surface force grouping.
For example, if an airborne unit is formed and 40% of it is destroyed, it is considered to be unable to fulfill its mission.
Debris and broken glass everywhere: the russians have not yet restored the building of the russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol02.03.24, 21:05 • 34170 views