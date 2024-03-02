Debris and broken glass everywhere: the russians have not yet restored the building of the russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

The russians have not yet restored the building of the headquarters of the russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea, which was damaged by the Ukrainian Defense Forces during a missile attack in the fall. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN writes.

Details

Locals took photos of the headquarters building of the russian black sea fleet . The published images show that no one is repairing the building, and in some places the destroyed walls are overgrown with weeds.

The photos also show that the building is in poor condition, with the roof severely damaged.

Everything is covered with debris and broken glass. No one is in a hurry to clean it up - the post reads.

For reference

Last year, on September 22, explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. The russian defense Ministry announced that it had "successfully" repelled an attack by drones and missiles.

On the same day, the Center for Strategic Communications confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had successfully struck at the headquarters of the russian Black Sea Fleet Command.

Recall

In December 2023, the guerrillas said that the headquarters of the russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was damaged but partially functional after a September missile strike.