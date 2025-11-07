The Cabinet of Ministers will pay compensation for car retrofitting for people with disabilities

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching an experimental project for the appointment and payment of monetary compensation for the re-equipment of vehicles for driving by persons with disabilities due to war. Funds will be paid based on actual, documented expenses, not exceeding 70 thousand hryvnias, to those who own a vehicle. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The proposal of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs regarding the implementation of an experimental project over two years for the appointment and payment of monetary compensation for the re-equipment (adaptation) of vehicles for driving by persons with disabilities due to war has been approved. The Procedure for the implementation of the experimental project has been approved - Melnychuk reported.

He noted that monetary compensation is allocated to recipients within the actual, documented expenses, not exceeding 70 thousand hryvnias, who own a vehicle, once during the experimental project's duration, provided there are no analogous payments from the state budget, local budgets, or other sources not prohibited by law.

"The goal of the project is to introduce a mechanism for the appointment and payment of monetary compensation for the re-equipment (adaptation) of vehicles for driving by persons with disabilities due to war, which will contribute to their socialization, increased mobility, expanded opportunities for employment, participation in public life, and the realization of the right to independent living," Melnychuk added.

Recall

