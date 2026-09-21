The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 150 million for the reconstruction of homes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 150 million to restore homes in Zaporizhzhia region damaged by Russian attacks. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports.

The government is allocating UAH 150 million to restore 11 apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia region damaged by Russian attacks. These funds are provided for in the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression - Koretskyi said.

According to him, UAH 43 million is earmarked for two restoration projects that are already under way, while another UAH 107 million is allocated for nine new ones in Zaporizhzhia. All work is to be completed by the end of the year.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 41.1 million to purchase computer equipment, software, furniture and necessary teaching aids, as well as to purchase and install generators for educational institutions in frontline regions.