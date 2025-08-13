The Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
Yulia Svyrydenko announced the adoption of the first package of decisions to support frontline regions. The focus is on security, housing, benefits, education, medicine, and business.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions, UNN reports.
Today, at the government meeting, we plan to adopt the first package of decisions to support frontline regions. We are focusing on security, housing, benefits, education, medicine, and business support.
