The Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions, UNN reports.

Today, at the government meeting, we plan to adopt the first package of decisions to support frontline regions. We are focusing on security, housing, benefits, education, medicine, and business support. - the message says.

Ukraine to allocate UAH 300 million to support universities in frontline regions - Zelenskyy