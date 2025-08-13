The Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions - Svyrydenko

$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
12:02 PM • 10516 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 19567 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 38367 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 24613 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 42066 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 53504 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33103 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 68449 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83796 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 38368 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
08:39 AM • 42066 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 53504 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 68449 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 43789 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Yulia Svyrydenko announced the adoption of the first package of decisions to support frontline regions. The focus is on security, housing, benefits, education, medicine, and business.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government plans to adopt the first package of decisions today to support frontline regions, UNN reports.

Today, at the government meeting, we plan to adopt the first package of decisions to support frontline regions. We are focusing on security, housing, benefits, education, medicine, and business support.

- the message says.

Ukraine to allocate UAH 300 million to support universities in frontline regions - Zelenskyy26.07.25, 22:36 • 6847 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko