The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an updated draft law on mobilization, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as a subject of a legislative initiative, registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: Draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (registration number 10449) - the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said in Telegram.

We will remind

People's deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new bill on mobilization. Details of the bill have not yet been made public.