The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Rada
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resubmitted to the Parliament a draft law on amendments to military service, mobilization and military registration.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an updated draft law on mobilization, UNN reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as a subject of a legislative initiative, registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: Draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (registration number 10449)
We will remind
People's deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new bill on mobilization. Details of the bill have not yet been made public.