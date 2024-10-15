The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for the disposal of missiles and ammunition
Kyiv • UNN
The government has authorized the use of mobile ammunition disposal facilities directly in demining areas. This simplifies the procedure for the disposal of missiles, ammunition and explosives seized during demining.
The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for the disposal of missiles, ammunition and explosives, allowing the use of mobile disposal complexes directly in designated demining areas. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
Amendments were made to the procedure for the disposal of missiles, ammunition and explosives in order to improve the procedure for the disposal of ammunition and other explosive items, in particular, those seized during demining, taking into account the possibility of using mobile ammunition disposal complexes directly in designated demining areas
Recall
Since the beginning of the year, 17 more samples of demining equipment have been put into operation in the Defense Forces, including 5 of domestic production.