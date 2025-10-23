The Cabinet of Ministers has doubled the number of retakes for the qualification exam for medical professionals.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the number of retakes of the unified state qualification exam for specialties in the field of knowledge "22 Healthcare" to two times under martial law. The corresponding decision was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, October 22. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, changes have been made to the procedure for conducting the unified state qualification exam for applicants for professional pre-higher education and higher education degrees of the first (bachelor's) and second (master's) levels in specialties in the field of knowledge "22 Healthcare".

It is stipulated that under martial law, in case of unsuccessful completion of any component of the unified state qualification exam, the applicant has the right to retake the exam no more than twice.

It is determined that applicants who failed the components of the stages of the unified state qualification exam in 2025 have the right to a single retake of such components of the qualification exam by the end of 2025. - the message says.

In addition, it is stipulated that information about certificates issued to the applicant in case of successful completion of each component of the unified state qualification exam is entered into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education by the Testing Center at the Ministry of Health.

Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialty