The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the conditions for granting grants for processing industries
Kyiv • UNN
The government has expanded the opportunities for obtaining grants for production in the combat zone and the printing industry. The requirements for employment and co-financing of projects have been changed.
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for granting grants for processing industries, expanding the possibilities of obtaining them for production facilities in the combat zone and the printing industry. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the government has amended the procedure for granting grants for the development of production at processing enterprises in part:
- providing an opportunity to receive grants for business entities operating in the territories of active hostilities where state electronic information resources operate, subject to co-financing with the recipient in the ratio of up to 80 percent of the project cost through grants, at least 20 percent through the recipient's funds (own or credit);
- Provision of grants to business entities that carry out/plan to carry out their business activities in the field of duplication of recorded information and printing activities, provided that the recipient co-finances up to 80 percent of the project cost with grants, and at least 20 percent with the recipient's funds (own or credit);
- replacing the mandatory condition for grant awarding on the mandatory employment of up to 25 people with 5 people with the mandatory payment of 20 percent of the unified social contribution for obligatory state social insurance on the salaries of persons who will be employed in positions created within the project from the amount of the requested grant; clarifying the procedure for monitoring the implementation of grants.
