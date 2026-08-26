The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed PlayCity Chairman Novikov

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hennadii Novikov from the position of head of the PlayCity agency, which regulates gambling in Ukraine. Novikov's deputy, Oleksii Tomashuk, will manage the agency instead, UNN reports, citing government resolutions.

To dismiss Hennadii Olehovych Novikov from the position of head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity at his own request - the resolution No. 842-r reads.

By resolution No. 848-r, until the head of PlayCity is appointed in accordance with the established procedure, the government assigned the performance of duties to Oleksii Tomashuk, who was Novikov's deputy.

It should be noted that on July 16, Novikov submitted his resignation.

Additional information

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law providing for the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased liability for gambling operators, and a ban on gambling advertising.

According to the draft law, it provided for the creation of a "central executive body that ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the area of organizing and conducting gambling and in the lottery sector, as well as an authorized body within the scope of its powers defined by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine".

In January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 9256-d on the liquidation of KRAIL from April 1, 2025.

In 2024, Ivan Rudy, head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, was detained over supporting the operation in Ukraine of an online casino from the Russian Federation. The court remanded Rudy in custody without the right to bail.

In March 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers established the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which would be responsible for implementing state policy in the area of gambling and lotteries, replacing the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, which was liquidated by the Verkhovna Rada in December last year.

In April 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Hennadii Novikov Head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity.