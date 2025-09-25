The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 300 million for fortifications in Sumy region

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over 300 million hryvnias for the completion of fortification construction in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

333 million hryvnias for the defense of Sumy region. Funds from the State Budget's reserve fund are being directed to the Sumy Regional Military Administration for the completion of fortifications, engineering structures, and non-explosive barriers. - Svyrydenko reported.

Recall

