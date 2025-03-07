The Cabinet made personnel changes: three officials were dismissed, a temporary head of the State Export Control was appointed
Kyiv • UNN
The government carried out personnel rotations in the leadership of state services. Three officials were dismissed, two new leaders were appointed, and a temporary head of the State Export Control was also appointed.
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed three high-ranking officials and appointed new leaders in state services. Makarchuk headed the State Statistics Service, while Tsilvik became the acting head of the State Export Control Service. This was reported on Friday by the government representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, writes UNN.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet:
- Dismissed Werner Ihor Yevheniyovych from the position of Head of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine;
- Dismissed Klymenko Ihor Mykhailovych from the position of Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Melioration, Fisheries, and Food Programs;
- Dismissed Dekhtyarenko Serhiy Stakhovych from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.
The government has approved:
- To appoint Makarchuk Arsen Volodymyrovych as Head of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine;
- To appoint Werner Ihor Yevheniyovych as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children on Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.
- The execution of the duties of the Head of the State Export Control Service of Ukraine is temporarily assigned to Tsilvik Oleg Valeriyovych.
Recall
On March 4, the government approved a new state secretary of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and a deputy head of the National Health Service of Ukraine. An acting deputy head of the State Tax Service has also been temporarily appointed.