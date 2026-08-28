The Cabinet extended the period of legal stay for foreign nationals and stateless persons who defend Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that strengthens the legal protection of foreigners and stateless persons who have taken up the defense of Ukraine. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The bill was drafted by the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. After completing their military contract, they will have more time to regulate their legal status: the bill provides for increasing the period of lawful temporary residence in Ukraine from three to six months.

The bill proposes:

to increase from three to six months the period of lawful temporary residence after completing a military contract. This will give a person more time to regulate their legal status without haste;

to count the period of military service under contract toward the five-year residence period required to obtain an immigration permit;

to recognize a combatant's certificate, a certificate of a person with a war-related disability, or a corresponding extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans as grounds for obtaining a temporary residence permit;

to establish a separate immigration quota for foreigners who, for at least four months, together with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, performed combat or service missions in areas of hostilities, as well as for those who were held captive;

to introduce an identity document for a foreigner to travel abroad. This is to apply in cases where a person cannot obtain or exchange a passport in their country of origin due to a threat or political circumstances.

We remind you

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill that provides for issuing three-year temporary residence permits in Ukraine to Belarusians who condemn Russian aggression and do not pose a threat to national security, as well as simplifying the process of obtaining citizenship for them.