UK government tightens migration policy, refugee status to be regularly reviewed

$42.060.00
48.880.00
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 454 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
07:00 AM • 6320 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 3172 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 20230 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 37209 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 41567 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 39507 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52015 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44677 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38396 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNSNovember 16, 01:31 AM • 10788 views
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The GuardianNovember 16, 02:03 AM • 2774 views
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister02:29 AM • 3468 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideo04:02 AM • 6264 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day05:32 AM • 4506 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 458 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland07:00 AM • 6330 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 79867 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 73001 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 48594 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Pokrovsk
Belgium
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 22773 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 79867 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 29317 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 45512 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87679 views
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

UK government tightens migration policy, refugee status to be regularly reviewed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The UK government plans extensive changes to the country's migration policy, aiming to reduce the number of boat crossings and asylum applications. Even those who have already been granted asylum will only be allowed to remain in the UK temporarily.

UK government tightens migration policy, refugee status to be regularly reviewed

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, in an attempt to allay growing concerns about immigration, plans to amend laws that guarantee housing and financial support to asylum seekers.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Sunday Times.

Details

The UK government has announced major changes to the asylum system for migrants. The relevant minister, Shabana Mahmood, stated that as part of actions aimed at "restoring control and fairness to the system," the "abolition of the British golden passport for asylum seekers" will be announced.

Currently, people with refugee status receive a document for five years, after which they can apply for permanent residence and subsequently for citizenship.

Under the new plans, refugees who have already been granted asylum may have to wait about 20 years before being allowed to apply for long-term residency in the United Kingdom.

According to the UK government's statement, after the new changes, assistance to migrants will become "discretionary": the possibility of refusing assistance to those who can work or even have assets in the country is being introduced.

At the same time, according to British media, most asylum seekers currently receiving support are unlikely to be affected. Government sources said that the rules, which mean that most asylum seekers cannot work, will not change.

The essence of the significant changes in asylum policy came about as the government seeks to reduce the number of small boat crossings and asylum claims. Mahmood told the Sunday Times that the reforms are "designed, in essence, to tell people: do not come to this country as an illegal migrant, do not get on a boat."

In the UK, about 100,000 people receive asylum support, the vast majority of whom live at state expense. About a third remain in hotels.

The Labour government is under strong pressure to reduce the number of refugees and migrants in the country, given low approval ratings. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's political force has pledged to end this practice by 2029.

Recall

The UK Home Office is studying Denmark's border control and asylum policy. This comes amid a rise in illegal Channel crossings and disagreements within the Labour Party.

Ihor Telezhnikov

State budget
Keir Starmer
Great Britain