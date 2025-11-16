UK government tightens migration policy, refugee status to be regularly reviewed

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, in an attempt to allay growing concerns about immigration, plans to amend laws that guarantee housing and financial support to asylum seekers.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Sunday Times.

Details

The UK government has announced major changes to the asylum system for migrants. The relevant minister, Shabana Mahmood, stated that as part of actions aimed at "restoring control and fairness to the system," the "abolition of the British golden passport for asylum seekers" will be announced.

Currently, people with refugee status receive a document for five years, after which they can apply for permanent residence and subsequently for citizenship.

Under the new plans, refugees who have already been granted asylum may have to wait about 20 years before being allowed to apply for long-term residency in the United Kingdom.

According to the UK government's statement, after the new changes, assistance to migrants will become "discretionary": the possibility of refusing assistance to those who can work or even have assets in the country is being introduced.

At the same time, according to British media, most asylum seekers currently receiving support are unlikely to be affected. Government sources said that the rules, which mean that most asylum seekers cannot work, will not change.

The essence of the significant changes in asylum policy came about as the government seeks to reduce the number of small boat crossings and asylum claims. Mahmood told the Sunday Times that the reforms are "designed, in essence, to tell people: do not come to this country as an illegal migrant, do not get on a boat."

In the UK, about 100,000 people receive asylum support, the vast majority of whom live at state expense. About a third remain in hotels.

The Labour government is under strong pressure to reduce the number of refugees and migrants in the country, given low approval ratings. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's political force has pledged to end this practice by 2029.

Recall

The UK Home Office is studying Denmark's border control and asylum policy. This comes amid a rise in illegal Channel crossings and disagreements within the Labour Party.