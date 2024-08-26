The Bosphorus Strait is blocked due to the breakdown of a tanker traveling from Russia

The transit of ships through the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended in both directions due to a malfunction of the 171-meter oil tanker Sredina. According to the Marine Traffic service, the vessel was heading from Novorossiysk to Benghazi, Libya, UNN reports .

Details

The Turkish Coast Guard announced the temporary suspension of the passage through the strait on social media platform X. The agency claims that the vessel was heading from Romania to Libya. The Panamanian-flagged tanker has a faulty engine. The breakdown occurred near the northern entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. Tugs have been sent to the vessel.