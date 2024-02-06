The Biden administration intends to veto a bill that would allow aid only to Israel

Republicans have proposed a bill to provide Israel with $14 billion in special aid, excluding Ukraine from the project. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said it would veto the bill. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

The White House said on Monday that President Joe Biden will veto an Israel aid bill backed by House Republicans.

The Administration strongly opposes this plan, which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves against Putin's aggression, does nothing to maintain the security of American synagogues, mosques, and vulnerable places of worship, and denies humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians , the statement said.

Instead, the US administration supports a bipartisan $118 billion aid package that includes assistance to Israel, as well as Ukraine and Taiwan, humanitarian aid to civilians affected by conflicts around the world, and funds for US border security.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have been at odds with Democrats and the White House for months now over the issue of separating aid to Israel from other national security interests. On Saturday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told his colleagues that he wants a new aid package for Israel to be ready as soon as possible.

But Johnson's approach will not be well received in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took the first steps on Monday to push through an additional national security emergency package.

This extraordinary supplemental national security bill has been months in the making. (...) From senators to staff to the Biden administration, everyone has worked hard and tirelessly. It's time to pass this bill and do the right thing for America - Schumer wrote on the social network "X".

In Washington, a debate has broken out over a US Senate bill to strengthen border security, which also includes aid to allies such as Ukraine and Israel. The bill, which is scheduled to undergo a procedural vote on Wednesday, provides for $118 billion in spending, including $60.06 billion to help Ukraine and $14.1 billion to Israel.

Also , UNN reported that the US Senate may vote on February 7 on a bill presented on Sunday on omnibus funding for Ukraine, which includes international aid and migration reform.

