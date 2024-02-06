The Biden administration intends to veto a bill that would allow aid only to Israel

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101603 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128286 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129568 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177792 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244042 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101303 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83509 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80160 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92575 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32913 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229258 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240619 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 948 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103576 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103729 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120039 views
Actual
The Biden administration intends to veto a bill that would allow aid only to Israel

The Biden administration intends to veto a bill that would allow aid only to Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28753 views

The Biden administration intends to veto a Republican-backed bill that would allocate $14 billion in aid to Israel alone, excluding Ukraine from the package.

Republicans have proposed a bill to provide Israel with $14 billion in special aid, excluding Ukraine from the project. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said it would veto the bill. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

The White House said on Monday that President Joe Biden will veto an Israel aid bill backed by House Republicans.

The Administration strongly opposes this plan, which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves against Putin's aggression, does nothing to maintain the security of American synagogues, mosques, and vulnerable places of worship, and denies humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians

 , the statement said.

Instead, the US administration supports a bipartisan $118 billion aid package that includes assistance to Israel, as well as Ukraine and Taiwan, humanitarian aid to civilians affected by conflicts around the world, and funds for US border security.

Zelensky announced the creation of a fair mechanism for booking employees06.02.24, 08:57 • 106153 views

AddendumAddendum

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have been at odds with Democrats and the White House for months now over the issue of separating aid to Israel from other national security interests. On Saturday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told his colleagues that he wants a new aid package for Israel to be ready as soon as possible.

But Johnson's approach will not be well received in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took the first steps on Monday to push through an additional national security emergency package.

This extraordinary supplemental national security bill has been months in the making. (...) From senators to staff to the Biden administration, everyone has worked hard and tirelessly. It's time to pass this bill and do the right thing for America

- Schumer wrote on the social network "X".

Recall

In Washington, a debate has broken out over a US Senate bill to strengthen border security, which also includes aid to allies such as Ukraine and Israel. The bill, which is scheduled to undergo a procedural vote on Wednesday, provides for $118 billion in spending, including $60.06 billion to help Ukraine and $14.1 billion to Israel.

Also , UNN reported that the US Senate may vote on February 7 on a bill presented on Sunday on omnibus funding for Ukraine, which includes international aid and migration reform.

EU plans to start disbursing €50 billion aid package to Ukraine in March - von der Leyen06.02.24, 09:44 • 30849 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
european-unionEuropean Union
taiwanTaiwan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising