EU plans to start disbursing €50 billion aid package to Ukraine in March - von der Leyen

The European Commission plans to start disbursing the €50 billion aid package approved for Ukraine in March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The political agreement reached last night on the €50 billion Ukraine Facility is a major step forward. Europe is true to its word. We will continue to provide much-needed funding and predictability for our brave partner and membership candidate. We plan to start disbursements in March - wrote von der Leyen in X.

Recall

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union agreed on the creation of a 50 billion euro Ukraine Facility in the EU budget for the next four years.

The EU's €50 billion Ukraine Facility program to help Ukraine will include €33 billion in loans and €17 billion in non-repayable support, and it also includes possible profits from frozen Russian assets. There are prerequisites for Ukraine to receive support under the program. And if necessary, in two years, the European Council may propose to the European Commission to revise it.