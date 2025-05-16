The Belarusian border has remained stable for a long time - Mysnyk

The situation on the Belarusian border remains stable for a long time - this is noticeable both by the absence of shelling and by the presence of the military. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Siversk" operational and tactical group Vadym Mysnyk on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

We see the units that are there and we do not see any accumulation or activity at the moment. That is, it is stable - he noted.

As for the Russian border, according to Mysnyk, the situation here is constantly changing.

The only thing that is stable is the presence of the enemy along the entire border. They (the Russians - ed.) have a developed internal logistics - they can transfer units, bring ammunition and equipment. A lot depends on how we try to stop them. We strike at the places of accumulation of ammunition, military equipment, artillery and transport logistics - said the spokesman of the "Siversk" operational and tactical group.

Recall

As of January 2025, there were no non-standard situations on the border with Belarus, but tension remained due to the presence of Belarusian troops. Ukraine was strengthening its defenses and preparing for possible threats.